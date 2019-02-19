Zelda Anne Boucher was born on April 22, 1938 and died peacefully at home on February 15, 2019. She was born in Tyler and lived here her entire life. Zelda graduated from Tyler High School in 1957. In 1958 she married the love of her life and husband for 59 years, James Donald Boucher (JB). Zelda attended Texas Eastern School of Nursing which set her on a lifelong passion for nursing. During Zelda's nursing career she served at Mother Francis hospital, Kelly Springfield Tires, taught at Texas Eastern School of Nursing and ultimately served as the school nurse at Tyler Junior College. Zelda loved traveling with her family, collecting rocks and gems, refinishing antique furniture and being involved in the Smith County Historical Society with JB. Zelda was preceded in death by her husband JB. Zelda is survived by her sons Scott Boucher and his wife Donna, Grant Boucher, Cliff Boucher and his wife Sandy; grandchildren Brittany, Bethany, Julia, and Caden; nieces and nephews Kim Boucher, Kyle Boucher, Kelly Boucher, and Paul Milligan. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. David Dykes officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00-7:30 PM at the Funeral Home. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019