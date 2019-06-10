Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zanell "Zana" (Gober) Jackson. View Sign Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Zanell "Zana" Gober Jackson passed away at age 95 on June 6, 2019, in Jacksonville, Texas, after a brief illness.



She was born on June 13, 1923, in Jacksonville, Texas. Her parents were Arthur Gober and Myrtle Crouch Gober.



She was preceded in death by her last husband, George F. Jackson, Jr.



She is survived by her three children: Bonnie Jackson Phlieger of Jacksonville, Texas, and her husband, James Phlieger, by George (Fred) Jackson III of Flint, Texas and his wife Claudia (Dancy) Jackson, and by Robert William Rohlin, of Mansfield, Texas, and his wife, Judy (Thornton) Rohlin.



Her eleven grandchildren are Brian A.Yates, Deborah (Yates) Veley, Loran R. Hampton, Melody (Rohlin) Preuninger, Richard W. Rohlin, Faith (Rohlin) Allen, Grace (Rohlin) Stephenson, Hope Rohlin, Harmony Rohlin, Arthur Rohlin, and Christiana Rohlin. She has seventeen great-grandchildren.



Zanell graduated from Jacksonville High School. She completed one year of college later in life. She was an accomplished bookkeeper and worked many years for several businesses in that capacity, including the Jacksonville Daily Progress. She also had a realtor's license and worked in real estate in Jacksonville for several years. Other interests were painting, floral design, sewing, quilting, contract bridge, travel, and following the stock market. Over her lifetime, she was active in several churches, with her last membership at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler. She studied the Bible for many years through Bible Study Fellowship.



The Memorial Service for Zanell Jackson will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Las Colinas, located at 1930 Gateway Dr, Irving, TX 75038. Her son, Pastor Robert Rohlin, will officiate. Interment will follow cremation, at a later date, at Still Waters Memorial Garden in Jacksonville, Texas.



The family expresses thanks to the Angelina House (Veritas Senior Care) in Jacksonville, the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville, and The Hospice of East Texas, for their excellent care of our mother.



