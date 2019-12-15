Service Information Hannigan Smith Funeral Home 842 S.E. Loop 7 Athens , TX 75752 (903)-675-2275 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Hannigan Smith Funeral Home 842 S.E. Loop 7 Athens , TX 75752 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Hannigan Smith Funeral Home 842 S.E. Loop 7 Athens , TX 75752 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Wynona Rushing, 83, of Athens, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hannigan



Mrs. Rushing passed away December 13, 2019 in Athens.



Wynona P. Rushing was born December 9, 1936 in Newcastle, the daughter of J.C. Price and Clara (Hoggard) Price. She was a member of the Pilot Club and also of the First Baptist Church of Athens where she taught Sunday school to first grade children. Wynona loved playing the piano, especially gospel music, which led her to be an active member of the Athens High School Band Booster. Known as "Granny" to her grandchildren, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Rushing; and parents, J.C. and Clara Price.



Survivors include children, Gary Rushing and wife Rachel of Colorado Springs, CO and Tom Rushing and wife Tammy of Little Elm; brother, Jerry Price and wife Sue of Spring; grandchildren, Amber Caterinicchio and husband Derek, Heather Henry and husband Aaron, Taylor Rushing and wife Melinda, Caleb Rushing, McKayla Rushing and Arianna Rushing; and great grandchildren, Corban Henry and Ezekiel Henry and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Athens.



Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1-2:00 p.m. at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home prior to the services.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.

Funeral services for Wynona Rushing, 83, of Athens, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Kyle Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery.Mrs. Rushing passed away December 13, 2019 in Athens.Wynona P. Rushing was born December 9, 1936 in Newcastle, the daughter of J.C. Price and Clara (Hoggard) Price. She was a member of the Pilot Club and also of the First Baptist Church of Athens where she taught Sunday school to first grade children. Wynona loved playing the piano, especially gospel music, which led her to be an active member of the Athens High School Band Booster. Known as "Granny" to her grandchildren, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Rushing; and parents, J.C. and Clara Price.Survivors include children, Gary Rushing and wife Rachel of Colorado Springs, CO and Tom Rushing and wife Tammy of Little Elm; brother, Jerry Price and wife Sue of Spring; grandchildren, Amber Caterinicchio and husband Derek, Heather Henry and husband Aaron, Taylor Rushing and wife Melinda, Caleb Rushing, McKayla Rushing and Arianna Rushing; and great grandchildren, Corban Henry and Ezekiel Henry and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Athens.Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1-2:00 p.m. at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home prior to the services.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close