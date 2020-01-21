Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

Wyley Lee



Wyley was "Paw" to three grandsons and one granddaughter, ten great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.



Wyley was a simple man. He never had a lavish lifestyle, but was always blessed to have all that he needed. He appreciated simple things in life. He loved his children and family and was a happy man. He could take nothing and make something. Mr. Wyley was a natural piddler. He always had the greenest, fullest gardens that were watered by natural spring and a watering system of his own design. Some of his grandchildren believed that wherever he dug a hole, water just sprung up. More than any of these things, most important to him was his calling to minister and tell people about the love of Jesus. All of his adult life was spent traveling and ministering "winning souls for Jesus." He had a special place in his heart for older people and much of his ministry took place in nursing homes. Even in his last days, he was telling others about Jesus and singing "when I walk up the streets of gold." He ran the Race faithfully for 95 years and was a great example of Christian love. He was loved by many and will be missed until we see him again.



Family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, from 6-8p.m. at Hillard Funeral Home 386 North Maple, Van, Texas 75790. Funeral services for Mr. Wyley will be held by Pastor Gene Smith Tuesday, January 21, at 2:00p.m at Hillard Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery.



