Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service for Mr. W. R. "Ralph" Reeves, age 88 of New Harmony, is scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the New Harmony Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Langford officiating. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Mr. Reeves passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence in New Harmony. He was born in New Harmony on October 30, 1931 to the late Louie William and Lola Mae (Smith) Reeves. Mr. Reeves served in the United States Army, was a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church and was a mason. He retired in 1978 as a fireman from the Tyler Fire Department. Mr. Reeves worked as a rose grower for the Tyler Rose Growers Cooperative and owned and operated Reeves Farm and Ranch Supply in Mt. Sylvan for many years. He was preceded in death by an infant son, William Keith Reeves in 1962, grandson, Jonathan Mark Reeves in 2004, a brother, and 3 sisters. Mr. Reeves is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marion Stroud Reeves of New Harmony; 2 sons, Mark Reeves and wife, Lisa of Lindale; Tim Reeves and wife, Fonda of Carroll Community; 7 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, and several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service for Mr. W. R. "Ralph" Reeves, age 88 of New Harmony, is scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the New Harmony Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Langford officiating. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Mr. Reeves passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence in New Harmony. He was born in New Harmony on October 30, 1931 to the late Louie William and Lola Mae (Smith) Reeves. Mr. Reeves served in the United States Army, was a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church and was a mason. He retired in 1978 as a fireman from the Tyler Fire Department. Mr. Reeves worked as a rose grower for the Tyler Rose Growers Cooperative and owned and operated Reeves Farm and Ranch Supply in Mt. Sylvan for many years. He was preceded in death by an infant son, William Keith Reeves in 1962, grandson, Jonathan Mark Reeves in 2004, a brother, and 3 sisters. Mr. Reeves is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marion Stroud Reeves of New Harmony; 2 sons, Mark Reeves and wife, Lisa of Lindale; Tim Reeves and wife, Fonda of Carroll Community; 7 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, and several nieces and nephews. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close