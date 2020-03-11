Service Information Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 903/8423131 Graveside service 10:00 AM Mason Cemetery Arp , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Woodrow "Woodie" Cathleen Foster, 102, of Arp, passed away on March 9, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born April 7, 1917, in Hughes Springs, Texas to the late William Arthur Calloway and Edith Darby Calloway.



Graveside services for Woodie Foster will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mason Cemetery, Arp with Reverend Doctor Ron Klingsick officiating.



Woodie was a member of Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church. She resided in Arp since 1937.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Clarence Foster and 6 siblings.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Haskell and Linda Foster of Whitehouse; Grandson, Stephen Foster and wife Kathryn of Beaumont; great-grandchildren, Samuel Foster and Kathleen Foster.



Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.

