A memorial service will be held for Winston Upshaw at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Victory Church, 1200 College Street, Canton, Texas with Dr. J. Michael Burns officiating.
Winston Harold Upshaw passed away on July 13, 2019 at Canton Oaks Care Center, after a lengthy illness. He was born to George William and Era Bell Upshaw on December 1, 1930 in Hearne, TX. He was raised in Groesbeck, Texas. He proudly graduated from The University of Texas in Austin in 1957 and continued to be a lifelong fan of Longhorn sports. He served three years in the Coast Guard, and was retired from the Social Security Administration after 31 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church Canton, Texas
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Era Upshaw; son, Winston Kermit Upshaw; parents-in-law, Clarence and Gordie Burns; identical twin sisters, Ina Faye Knight and Lila Maye Lewis; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Audrey Lewis, Todd and Doris Burns, Jim and Veta Burns, Billy John and Jo Burns.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Burns Upshaw of Canton; children, Tracy and Bob Betz of Tyler, Laura Upshaw of Tyler, Pam and Mike Herrin of Palestine, and David and Karen Stone of Overton; grandchildren, Jason Perry, Zachary Upshaw, Colleen Upshaw, Kimberly and Matt Tokarczyk, Mark Fenter, Reid Stone, and Judson Stone; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers-in-law, Herbert Knight of San Antonio, and Jerry and Sue Burns of Canton; nephew, Dale Knight; and niece, Mary Knight.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to or Hospice.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 19, 2019