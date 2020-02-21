Send Flowers Obituary

Windell David "Jock" Beddingfield, 38, of Flint went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 2020. A teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many and a friend to all. Jock will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, and his willingness to come at any time of night to help any neighbor, friend or peer in need.



Born in Tyler, TX on March 4, 1981, Jock grew up in the back woods of East Texas. While attending Robert E. Lee High School, under the mentorship of Coach Gary Fleet, Jock received many accolades from his success on the football field as well as in the weight room. On February 7, 1999, Jock committed to continue his football career by signing to play Offensive Lineman for Texas Christian University. As a Horned Frog, Jock competed in three collegiate bowl games.



After 3 successful years with TCU, Jock returned to his roots to marry his high school sweetheart. On June 2, 2002 in front of friends and family, Jock and Erika Beddingfield were married. On August 29, 2003, they welcomed the light of his life, Mary Taylan Beddingfield.



A devoted father and an avid outdoorsman, Jock spent countless hours in the deer stand or on the water. When not actively engaged in outdoor sports, Jock could be found sharing his passions with others. He loved to take his family and friends out every chance he could.



Jock is survived by his parents Kitten and Mark Milanovich and Rock Haynes; wife Erika Beddingfield; daughter Mary Taylan Beddingfield; sister and husband Misty and Wes Fortunas; sister and husband Manny and Josh Hobbs; sister Hannah Haynes; nieces Ali Fortunas and Mary Hobbs; nephews David Fortunas, Noah Hobbs, Eli Hobbs, and Levi Hobbs. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Mary Beddingfield and grandfather Johnny Beddingfield.



His life will be celebrated with a Funeral Service, Saturday, February 22, 2020; at 11am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Bullard, TX (23000 County Rd 145, Bullard, TX 75757) with Bishop Brems officiating. There will be a visitation period prior to the service at the church - to begin a 10am. A Graveside service will follow at Flint Cemetery with Bro. Roy Thoene officiating.



Windell David "Jock" Beddingfield, 38, of Flint went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 2020. A teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many and a friend to all. Jock will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, and his willingness to come at any time of night to help any neighbor, friend or peer in need.Born in Tyler, TX on March 4, 1981, Jock grew up in the back woods of East Texas. While attending Robert E. Lee High School, under the mentorship of Coach Gary Fleet, Jock received many accolades from his success on the football field as well as in the weight room. On February 7, 1999, Jock committed to continue his football career by signing to play Offensive Lineman for Texas Christian University. As a Horned Frog, Jock competed in three collegiate bowl games.After 3 successful years with TCU, Jock returned to his roots to marry his high school sweetheart. On June 2, 2002 in front of friends and family, Jock and Erika Beddingfield were married. On August 29, 2003, they welcomed the light of his life, Mary Taylan Beddingfield.A devoted father and an avid outdoorsman, Jock spent countless hours in the deer stand or on the water. When not actively engaged in outdoor sports, Jock could be found sharing his passions with others. He loved to take his family and friends out every chance he could.Jock is survived by his parents Kitten and Mark Milanovich and Rock Haynes; wife Erika Beddingfield; daughter Mary Taylan Beddingfield; sister and husband Misty and Wes Fortunas; sister and husband Manny and Josh Hobbs; sister Hannah Haynes; nieces Ali Fortunas and Mary Hobbs; nephews David Fortunas, Noah Hobbs, Eli Hobbs, and Levi Hobbs. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Mary Beddingfield and grandfather Johnny Beddingfield.His life will be celebrated with a Funeral Service, Saturday, February 22, 2020; at 11am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Bullard, TX (23000 County Rd 145, Bullard, TX 75757) with Bishop Brems officiating. There will be a visitation period prior to the service at the church - to begin a 10am. A Graveside service will follow at Flint Cemetery with Bro. Roy Thoene officiating. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close