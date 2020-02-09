Send Flowers Obituary

Wilton Alexander "Bill" "Alex" Heath, age 50, of Venice, California, passed away on February 1, 2020.



He was born in St. Charles, Missouri on November 24, 1969. Bill attended the New Mexico Military Institute, graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Sciences from Texas State University. He was also proud of the paratrooper wings he obtained while serving in the Army earlier in life. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, where his son, Peyton, was christened. Bill was a talented guitar player and had a passion for music, performing several times across Texas and California. His most prized role, however, was being a father to his son, Peyton. He had a big heart filled with good intentions and he will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his son, Peyton Mitchell Heath; parents, Don and Peggy Heath; and his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Christa Heath of Round Rock, Texas. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Bob and Molly Heath of Overton, Texas; and three nieces, Kendall Heath, Alexis Heath, and Ashley Winterbottom.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Covenant Presbyterian Church of Austin or your local ASPCA.



Words of comfort may be shared with the family at



Arrangements under the direction of Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628 (512)863-2564.

Wilton Alexander "Bill" "Alex" Heath, age 50, of Venice, California, passed away on February 1, 2020.He was born in St. Charles, Missouri on November 24, 1969. Bill attended the New Mexico Military Institute, graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Sciences from Texas State University. He was also proud of the paratrooper wings he obtained while serving in the Army earlier in life. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, where his son, Peyton, was christened. Bill was a talented guitar player and had a passion for music, performing several times across Texas and California. His most prized role, however, was being a father to his son, Peyton. He had a big heart filled with good intentions and he will be greatly missed.He is survived by his son, Peyton Mitchell Heath; parents, Don and Peggy Heath; and his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Christa Heath of Round Rock, Texas. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Bob and Molly Heath of Overton, Texas; and three nieces, Kendall Heath, Alexis Heath, and Ashley Winterbottom.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Covenant Presbyterian Church of Austin or your local ASPCA.Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628 (512)863-2564. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close