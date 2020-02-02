Wilma Jo Tomlin, 93, of Tyler, formerly of Troup, passed away on January 30, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born May 13, 1926, in Smith County, Texas, to the late Virgil Burgins, Sr. and Lurinda Shubert Burgins.
Funeral services for Wilma Tomlin will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home chapel, with Reverend Sharon Tomlin Walker and Pastor Kenneth Antley officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, prior to the service.
Mrs. Tomlin was a homemaker, a pastor's wife and served in the church many years and a member of the Church of God.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rayburn Hicks Tomlin, son, Jimmy Ray Tomlin, daughter, Patricia Ann Tomlin, her sister, Loretta Cheatham, brothers, Bennie Burgins, Roy Burgins, and grandson, Michael Tomlin.
She is survived by her brother, Dugie Burgins and wife Shirley of Arp, 3 grandchildren, Paul and Lynna Tomlin of Henderson, Kimberly and Zach Socia of Troup, Josh and Tracy Tomlin of Henderson; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Special thanks to Carolyn Simoneaux for being Mrs. Tomlin's caretaker for the last several years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020