Funeral services for Mr. Willie B. Wilson, 56 of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 pm at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Maurice Heggins serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Wilson was born on February 19, 1963 and transitioned on December 16, 2019. Public viewing will be 2-10 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 20, 2019