Willie Pearl Burkett, 90, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 - prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard, Texas.



Willie was born May 7, 1929 to parents, Clinton and Pearl York in Whitehouse, Texas. Willie was a factory worker and loved spending time with her family. Willie was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters; Wanda Durman and Frances Johnston.



Willie is survived by her brother, Alvin York; son, James Sustaire; Daughters, Jo Ann Hanna and Linda Sue Odom; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Whitehouse.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019

