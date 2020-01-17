Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Marie Williams, 66, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Bullard, TX with Rev. John D. Johnson III as eulogist. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery Bullard under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Williams died January 13, 2020. She was born April 1, 1953.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020