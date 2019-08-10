No services are scheduled for Mr. Willie James Austin-Wilson II. He was born August 5, 1954 to Willie James Austin, Sr. and Leola Austin in Bartow, FL. He was the oldest of 9 siblings.
He joined the United States Army in 1968 and remained in the army until 1976. He was a member of Spring Chapel CME Church, Overton, TX.. He will be remembered for his kindness and loving of humankind.
Mr. Austin-Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Austin; father, Willie James Austin, Sr.; brothers, John and Eddie Austin.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Leola Austin; children, Antwone (Tanisha) Wofford, Tyrone Lockeridge, Latrelle (James) White, Chirisa Austin, Vanessa (Deshawn) Burrell, willie James Austin, III, Eboni (Laurente) Jackson and Harold Wofford; 6 siblings; 25 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 10, 2019