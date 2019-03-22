Willie "Shag" Hampton (12/9/1942 - 3/13/2019)
Funeral service for Mr. Willie Hampton, 76, Tyler will be held on Saturday, 2 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 1097 Pine Grove Church Road in Taylor, Louisiana with Rev. Billy Israel serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Hampton transitioned on March 13, 2019. Public viewing will be from 1pm-10pm Friday at John R. Harmon Undertaking Company.
Funeral Home
John R Harmon Undertaking Company
1112 N Palace Ave
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 533-8341
Funeral Home Details
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019
