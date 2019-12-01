Send Flowers Obituary

William Watterson Pigott, 77, of Tyler, TX, went to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday November 27, 2019. He was born in Tylertown, MS on July 17, 1942.



Bill retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force with 33 years of combined active duty and reserve service. He also retired from a Civil Service capacity, specializing in quality control of military helicopter contracts for the U.S. Government.



Upon retirement from Civil Service at age 52, he began volunteer service with the Texas Baptist Men, "Building for the Glory of God", where he led in projects that included the building of churches, Christian camps, and other Christian building projects throughout the United States and even in Canada. His service with the Texas Baptist Men spanned over twenty three years.



He found great delight in the time he spent working with Breckenridge Village of Tyler, where he worked on projects from 1998 to 2019. He dearly loved the residents, faculty, and staff, who were very important to him.



He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, where he was an active member of the Great Expectations Sunday School Class.



Bill is survived by his wife, Yvonne Guice Pigott of Tyler, TX; sons Walt Pigott (Angel) of Sparkman, AR, Steve Pigott (Kim) of Monticello, AR and Chris Carter of Winnfield, LA; daughter Yvette Roberson of Benbrook, TX; grandsons Jon Pigott (Lindsey), Cody Pigott (Chloe), Clint Pigott and Cade Pigott; granddaughters Makenzie Pigott Hayes (Kyle), Sidney Pigott, Rebecca Hookie and Samantha Willson (Jathan); great grandchildren McKenzie Willson, Landon Willson, and Cody Hookie; sister Barbara Pigott Smith; brother Walton Pigott (Bamba); and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell Walton Pigott and Ava Smith Pigott, and brother-in-law Hugh Smith.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Kevin Dinnin of Baptist Children Family Services, Linda Taylor of Breckenridge Village of Tyler, caregiver James Guido, and the many others who are too numerous to mention by name who provided prayers, love, and support.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Green Acres Baptist Church, Tyler, TX. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Breckenridge Village of Tyler, 15062 CR 1145, Tyler, TX, 75704.

William Watterson Pigott, 77, of Tyler, TX, went to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday November 27, 2019. He was born in Tylertown, MS on July 17, 1942.Bill retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force with 33 years of combined active duty and reserve service. He also retired from a Civil Service capacity, specializing in quality control of military helicopter contracts for the U.S. Government.Upon retirement from Civil Service at age 52, he began volunteer service with the Texas Baptist Men, "Building for the Glory of God", where he led in projects that included the building of churches, Christian camps, and other Christian building projects throughout the United States and even in Canada. His service with the Texas Baptist Men spanned over twenty three years.He found great delight in the time he spent working with Breckenridge Village of Tyler, where he worked on projects from 1998 to 2019. He dearly loved the residents, faculty, and staff, who were very important to him.He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, where he was an active member of the Great Expectations Sunday School Class.Bill is survived by his wife, Yvonne Guice Pigott of Tyler, TX; sons Walt Pigott (Angel) of Sparkman, AR, Steve Pigott (Kim) of Monticello, AR and Chris Carter of Winnfield, LA; daughter Yvette Roberson of Benbrook, TX; grandsons Jon Pigott (Lindsey), Cody Pigott (Chloe), Clint Pigott and Cade Pigott; granddaughters Makenzie Pigott Hayes (Kyle), Sidney Pigott, Rebecca Hookie and Samantha Willson (Jathan); great grandchildren McKenzie Willson, Landon Willson, and Cody Hookie; sister Barbara Pigott Smith; brother Walton Pigott (Bamba); and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell Walton Pigott and Ava Smith Pigott, and brother-in-law Hugh Smith.The family would like to extend special thanks to Kevin Dinnin of Baptist Children Family Services, Linda Taylor of Breckenridge Village of Tyler, caregiver James Guido, and the many others who are too numerous to mention by name who provided prayers, love, and support.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Green Acres Baptist Church, Tyler, TX. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Breckenridge Village of Tyler, 15062 CR 1145, Tyler, TX, 75704. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close