Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

A "Celebration of Life" service for William (Bill) Travis Watson, 85, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Emerald Bay Community Church with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating.



Bill passed away on January 8, 2020 in Tyler, TX. He was born on June 9, 1934 in Atmore, AL. to the late Emerson Carl Watson and Margaret Simmons Watson. After graduating from Monroeville High School, Bill joined the Navy and served for 4 years in Guam during the



Bill is survived by his wife Jane Stuart Watson, his ever faithful dog, Winston, daughter Margaret Walsh, husband Mark, and their 2 children, Isabel and Alexander, and stepson George Zahar, wife Ann, and their son Andrew. He is also survived by sisters, Betty Stassi and MaryJane Stuart and brothers, John Watson and James Watson and countless nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Sam Zahar, his brother, Carl Watson, and sister, Caroline McMillan.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .



A "Celebration of Life" service for William (Bill) Travis Watson, 85, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Emerald Bay Community Church with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating.Bill passed away on January 8, 2020 in Tyler, TX. He was born on June 9, 1934 in Atmore, AL. to the late Emerson Carl Watson and Margaret Simmons Watson. After graduating from Monroeville High School, Bill joined the Navy and served for 4 years in Guam during the Korean War . After serving his country, he moved back to Alabama and attended The University of Alabama. He landed a job in California working for Ralph M. Parsons Petro Construction. This job would take him to Beaumont, TX where he met his wife, Jane Stuart Watson. Together, with their three children, they would embark on an adventure for the next 10 years living across the globe in places such as Canada, Indonesia and Algeria. Eventually the family settled in Beaumont, TX where they owned and operated A-1 Rentals for the next 27 years. Bill and Jane retired to lake life on Lake Palestine in Emerald Bay where they spent 15 years enjoying boating, laughing, and crawfish boils with their grandchildren, family and many friends.Bill is survived by his wife Jane Stuart Watson, his ever faithful dog, Winston, daughter Margaret Walsh, husband Mark, and their 2 children, Isabel and Alexander, and stepson George Zahar, wife Ann, and their son Andrew. He is also survived by sisters, Betty Stassi and MaryJane Stuart and brothers, John Watson and James Watson and countless nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Sam Zahar, his brother, Carl Watson, and sister, Caroline McMillan.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations