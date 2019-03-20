Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Sudderth. View Sign

Mr. William "Bill" Lahue Sudderth, age 77 of Mineola, passed away on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 in Tyler. He was born on February 16th, 1942 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late William Taylor Sudderth and Jennett Hope Sudderth.



He boxed for the Marine Corps and then attended Sam Houston State. Bill was a member of AAPL, American Association of Petroleum Landmen.



He loved the business of oil and was a Landman to the end.



Bill is survived by his wife, Andrea Sudderth of Mineola; daughter, Annie Brea Sudderth of Austin; sons, Samuel Houston Sudderth of Salt Lake City and Ross Abraham Sudderth of Mineola; brother, John Taylor Sudderth of Round Rock and two grandchildren, Liam Tucker Sudderth and Evangeline Hope Sudderth.



Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at Beaty Funeral Home 5320 S. State Hwy 37 Mineola TX at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow at the funeral home.



In memory of Bill, contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas at 4111 Universtiy Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701

