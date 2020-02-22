Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Send Flowers Obituary

William Sidney Davis, Jr., 88, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Home Place Hospice in Tyler.



Services for William Sidney Davis, Jr. are set for Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton with Reverend Fred Parsons officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm before the service. Burial will be in Overton City Cemetery.



William Sidney Davis, Jr. was born August 29, 1931. He entered Overton Elementary School, September 1937 and graduated from Overton High School May 22, 1949. He attended Stephen F. Austin one year and graduated from the



He married Shirley Ann Varney in Overton on June 13, 1953. Their daughter, Elizabeth Ann, was born July 3, 1954 and their son, William Michael was born June 22, 1958.



He taught biology, science and coached in Junction, Texas in 1955-56. He returned to Overton Schools, where he coached and taught biology and science from 1956 to 1969. In 1969, he became Principal of Overton High School and served as Superintendent of Overton Independent School District from 1970 to 1992, when he retired.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley Davis; son, Dr. William M. Davis and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Diana and Emma Davis, Victoria and Aaron Mullins, Alex St. John; great-grandchildren, Owen, Preston and Madeline Mullins.



Preceding him in death was daughter, Beth Davis St. John, father, William Sidney Davis, mother, Sadie Geddie Davis and brother, Mike Davis.



Our sincere thanks to Dr. Ariele Lee, UTETMC, Tyler Hospital and Hospice of East Texas Home Place, Tyler, for all you loving care you gave.



Online registration and condolences are available at

William Sidney Davis, Jr., 88, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Home Place Hospice in Tyler.Services for William Sidney Davis, Jr. are set for Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton with Reverend Fred Parsons officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm before the service. Burial will be in Overton City Cemetery.William Sidney Davis, Jr. was born August 29, 1931. He entered Overton Elementary School, September 1937 and graduated from Overton High School May 22, 1949. He attended Stephen F. Austin one year and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, earning his BS Degree in 1953. He earned his Master of Education Degree at SFA in 1954.He married Shirley Ann Varney in Overton on June 13, 1953. Their daughter, Elizabeth Ann, was born July 3, 1954 and their son, William Michael was born June 22, 1958.He taught biology, science and coached in Junction, Texas in 1955-56. He returned to Overton Schools, where he coached and taught biology and science from 1956 to 1969. In 1969, he became Principal of Overton High School and served as Superintendent of Overton Independent School District from 1970 to 1992, when he retired.He is survived by his wife, Shirley Davis; son, Dr. William M. Davis and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Diana and Emma Davis, Victoria and Aaron Mullins, Alex St. John; great-grandchildren, Owen, Preston and Madeline Mullins.Preceding him in death was daughter, Beth Davis St. John, father, William Sidney Davis, mother, Sadie Geddie Davis and brother, Mike Davis.Our sincere thanks to Dr. Ariele Lee, UTETMC, Tyler Hospital and Hospice of East Texas Home Place, Tyler, for all you loving care you gave.Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close