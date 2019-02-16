Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Reavis. View Sign





Will graduated from Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City, where he was a member of the band as a clarinetist and drum major. He went on to attend The University of Houston where he earned his Bachelor of Music Education degree. He was awarded his Master of Music degree from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas.



Will served as Assistant Band Director at Lamar High School (Lamar Consolidated ISD, Rosenberg, Texas) and L.D. Bell High School (Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Hurst, Texas). After serving as Director of Bands at Howard Payne University and Dean Jr. High School (Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Houston, Texas), he was selected to be the first Director of Bands and Fine Arts at Trinity High School (Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD) in 1968. Before the official opening of the high school, Will composed the music and words for the Trinity High School Alma Mater and Fight Song.



In 1972, the family moved to Longview, Texas, where Will had been offered an opportunity to become a representative for QSP, a subsidiary of Reader's Digest Association, Inc. While living in Longview, he continued to clinic bands, teach privately, and play professionally in the Community Wind Ensemble and the Longview Symphony Orchestra.



Will was inducted in 1972 into the Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Mu, the National Bandmaster's Fraternity. He was also a lifetime member of Kappa Kappa Psi National Band Fraternity and a member of the International Clarinet Association.



He is survived by his daughter, Cadence Reavis Morris and husband Jay of Cypress, Texas,and grandchildren Madeleine Morris of Christchurch, New Zealand, Amelia Morris of Houston, Texas, Blaine Morris of Frisco, Texas, and Carter Morris of Cypress, Texas, and daughter, Danza Reavis Martin and husband Terry of Richmond, Texas, and grandchildren Zane Martin of Richmond, Texas, and Aubrey Martin of Brooklyn, New York. Additionally, he is survived by his stepchildren, Vicky Gotcher of La Plata, Maryland and Andy Gotcher and wife Valerie, and grandchildren Avarie and Evan of Prosper, Texas. He is also survived by his cousin Claudia Kegans of Garland, Texas and her sons, Jeff Kegans of Garland, Texas and Charlie Kegans of Dallas, Texas, and cousin Amy McDonald of Voorheesville, New York.



He is predeceased by his former wife and mother of his children, Carolyn Oliveri Reavis Tolbert of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Gotcher Reavis of Bonham, Texas.



The family is very grateful for the loving and caring staff at Autumn Leaves Memory Care of Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and for those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity High School Band in Euless, Texas or UT Tyler Music Department in Tyler, Texas.



Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494.

