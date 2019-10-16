Service Information Trinity Lutheran Church Lc-Ms 2001 Hunter St Tyler, TX 75701 Memorial service 3:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for William Pleas "Bill" Malcolm of Tyler will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler with Pastor Art Hill officiating.



Bill passed peacefully in the care of Hospice on September 25, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born March 18, 1928 in Sikeston, MO to Early John and Hazel Lou Malcolm. He attended college before enlisting in the Navy and served for 10 years.



Bill moved his family to Tyler in 1964 where he began a 50-year career in insurance. He remained in the Tyler/Whitehouse area until his death.



Bill spent countless evenings and weekends working with his cattle and horses on his farm for many years. He was also a hunter and fisherman. He truly loved his family and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.



He was married to the former Mary (Pauline) Bloodsworth for 27 years. They spent much of their later years together enjoying their home on Lake Tyler.



He was proceeded in death by his eldest son Douglas and wife Pauline, brother Roland and sister Betty Harrison. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca and husband Dan Higgins of Manassas, VA, his sons Scott and wife Nancy Malcolm of Austin, TX, and Brian and wife Karen Malcolm of Whitehouse, TX, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.



If desired, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church - Generations to Come Fund, 2001 Hunter St. Tyler, TX 75701; or Choice Hospice 1901 Rickety Lane, Suite 103, Tyler, TX 75703.

A memorial service for William Pleas "Bill" Malcolm of Tyler will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler with Pastor Art Hill officiating.Bill passed peacefully in the care of Hospice on September 25, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born March 18, 1928 in Sikeston, MO to Early John and Hazel Lou Malcolm. He attended college before enlisting in the Navy and served for 10 years.Bill moved his family to Tyler in 1964 where he began a 50-year career in insurance. He remained in the Tyler/Whitehouse area until his death.Bill spent countless evenings and weekends working with his cattle and horses on his farm for many years. He was also a hunter and fisherman. He truly loved his family and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.He was married to the former Mary (Pauline) Bloodsworth for 27 years. They spent much of their later years together enjoying their home on Lake Tyler.He was proceeded in death by his eldest son Douglas and wife Pauline, brother Roland and sister Betty Harrison. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca and husband Dan Higgins of Manassas, VA, his sons Scott and wife Nancy Malcolm of Austin, TX, and Brian and wife Karen Malcolm of Whitehouse, TX, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.If desired, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church - Generations to Come Fund, 2001 Hunter St. Tyler, TX 75701; or Choice Hospice 1901 Rickety Lane, Suite 103, Tyler, TX 75703. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close