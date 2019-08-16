Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Service 2:00 PM Ernest S. Sterling Memorial Chapel at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Home 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for William O'Neal Marshall of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019, 2:00 PM in the Ernest S. Sterling Memorial Chapel at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Home. Rev. Woodrunn Holman will officiate and Rev. Darlene Collins will serve as eulogist. Interment will be held in Oliver's Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



William O'Neal Marshall was born on October 22, 1957 to O'Neal Marshall and Katie



Mae Marshall.



William was married to Darlene (Johnson) Marshall and unto this union two amazing children were born: Christopher Marshall and Holly Marshall. William loved to box and it was a Golden Glove boxing injury that changed his life forever!



William left this earthly home on August 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Katie Mae Marshall; Father, O'Neal Marshall. Grandparents: Lillie Charleston, Cephus Mitchell and Geneva Mitchell.



William leaves behind Son, Christopher Marshall wife Irma of Austin,TX. Daughter Holly Chitundu and husband Brian of Stroudsburg, PA. Sister, Arlena Marshall Nacogdoches, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and people who loved him.

