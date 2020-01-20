William Lee Brady Jr. 'J.R.' passed away January 16th, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. He was born September 13, 1963 in Tyler, Texas to William Lee Brady 'Bill' and Jean LaNell Brady.
J.R. grew up in Winona, then worked for the Smith County Sheriff's department and later grew roses at his family's owned business. He enjoyed most of his time with his loving mother and family.
J.R. will be strongly remembered for his caring words, "if you need me call me, I'll come ah running!"
He is survived by his mother, Jean LaNell Brady; two sons, William Lee Brady 'Lee' and William Andrew Brady 'Andy'; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Brady and grandchildren, Hunter Lee Brady and Madison Brady.
The family will receive friends at Jackson's Burk Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21st from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday January 22nd at Center Cemetery in Winona. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020