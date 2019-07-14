Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John "Buster" Orbison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On July 1, 2019, William John "Buster" Orbison went to be with our Lord. Buster was born Sept. 27, 1930, in Tucumcari, New Mexico to William Ney and Lucille Orbison. He was 88 at the time of his death.



Buster retired from Gas Company of New Mexico in 1990 after 31 years of service in various executive positions. He and his wife Laverne moved to Tyler shortly after retirement and served in numerous church fellowships and charitable organizations throughout their retirement years.



Buster was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Marvin E. Key; son, William Ney Orbison; and grandson, Dustin Walden.



Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Laverne Orbison; son, Carl Orbison (Suzanne) of Bullard; daughter, Vickie Walden (Craig) of Granite Falls, NC; grandchildren, Christie Orbison Sullivan, Hannah Walden Oliphant, April Orbison Troyer, John Orbison, Sam Orbison and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial service and celebration of Buster's life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the New Covenant Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Covenant Church, 714 Shelley Drive, Tyler, 75701, the Salvation Army/William Booth Apartments or Meals on Wheels.

