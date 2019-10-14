Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for William I. "Bill" Gandy 89, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Williford officiating. Special music will be performed by Rev. Tommy Harden. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery in New Chapel Hill under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Gandy entered heaven into the arms of our precious Jesus on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Tyler. He was born January 3, 1930 in Crowell, Texas to Nick Gandy and Nellie Wright Gandy. He was born again in an open-air revival in the summer of 1948. He married Dorothy Merritt of Blossom, TX on Nov. 16, 1952.



Bill was a member of Lake Tyler Baptist Church of New Chapel Hill, served as Deacon at Sharon Baptist Church, and worked with Volunteer Christian Builders constructing a church in Creede, Colorado. He graduated from Eustace High School and served in the Air Force at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. After retiring from the U.S. Postal Service as a Postal Service Carrier in Tyler, he became a building contractor. He walked daily with Jesus and knew him as his personal Savior. Bill was a very compassionate and giving man to anyone in need. He truly loved his wife, family, and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Nellie Gandy; brother, John; and sisters, Dorothy Mae, Ivilda, Rutha Faye, and Martha Lou. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Gandy; a brother, Erwin Gandy; children, Doyle Gandy and wife Jayne of Tyler, Gwenitta Gandy Swinney and husband David of Arp; granddaughters, Stephanie Keller, Mitzi Abernathy, Melissa Mullens, Stacie Everett, and Julie Swinney; grandsons, Will Gandy and Matthew Swinney; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.



Pallbearers will be Matthew Swinney, Mark Everett, Will Gandy, Taylor Keller, Wayne Keller, and Jeremy Mullens. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce Everett, Travis Abernathy, Tucker Abernathy, Seth Keller, and Jason Keller.



Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October, 14, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to Lake Tyler Baptist Church Bldg. Fund, 13230 CR 285 Tyler, TX 75707; or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.



