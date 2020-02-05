Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

William Edward Rash, Sr., born August 30, 1932 to Thomas and Ruby (Harris) Rash, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Tyler. He was 87 years old.



A funeral service is scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. He will be laid to rest with full Military Honors at Frankston City Cemetery. Lester Foreman will officiate.



Visitation will begin on Thursday, February 6, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with William's family from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



He retired from the U.S. Air Force and served in both Korea and Vietnam.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas Elmer and Leon; wife, Daisie (Phillips) Rash; and sons, William Edward Rash, Jr. and Robert Allen Rash.



Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sherri McCathrin of Garland and Teresa Rhodes of Frankston; brother, Preston Rash, and sister, JoAnn Rash. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 22great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



William Edward Rash, Sr., born August 30, 1932 to Thomas and Ruby (Harris) Rash, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Tyler. He was 87 years old.A funeral service is scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. He will be laid to rest with full Military Honors at Frankston City Cemetery. Lester Foreman will officiate.Visitation will begin on Thursday, February 6, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with William's family from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.He retired from the U.S. Air Force and served in both Korea and Vietnam.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas Elmer and Leon; wife, Daisie (Phillips) Rash; and sons, William Edward Rash, Jr. and Robert Allen Rash.Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sherri McCathrin of Garland and Teresa Rhodes of Frankston; brother, Preston Rash, and sister, JoAnn Rash. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 22great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2020

