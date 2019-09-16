Service Information Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 903/8423131 Memorial service 6:30 PM Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM First Assembly of God Church Gamari Road Greenville , MS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for William Earl Smith, 70, Flint, formally of Troup, will be held 6:30 pm, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel with Calvin Evans officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



William was born July 6, 1949 in San Francisco, CA, to the late Everett Earl Smith and Dorothy Jeanette Fulkerson Smith. He passed away on September 8, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. William worked for Gulfport Diesel for 25 years, he truly loved enjoyed working for Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, and the people he worked with. He married Audrey Conn Smith, in 2011. William was a sweet and kind man, with a heart of gold.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Sarah Ballard Smith, and brother, Everett Earl "Jody" Smith, Jr. Smith.



Survivors include his wife, Audrey Conn Smith of Flint; sons, James Patrick Smith, companion Lisa and children of Gulfport, Mississippi, William Earl Smith, Jr. and 4 children of Gulfport, Mississippi; stepson, Ronald Gary Simms of Tyler, 2 step grandchildren, Alex Simms and Katie Simms; brother, Johnny Smith and wife Linda of Madison, MS. Many relatives and friends in Mississippi.



There will also be a Memorial Service, Sunday, September 22, 2019, 2:00 pm, at First Assembly of God Church on Gamari Road, Greenville, Mississippi, for all of William's family and friends.

