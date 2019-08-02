Funeral services for Mr. William Earl "Bill" Holmes, 81, Lindale is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 3019 at Hopewell Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Efrem A. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Holmes died July 24, 2019. He was born May 4, 1938 in Tyler, TX.
Mr. Holmes attended Jackson High School. He was a member and Church Administrator at Hopewell Valley Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Survivors include wife, Edith M. Holmes; son, Paul McGee, Tyler, TX; 3 daughters, Jeannie Burleson and Brigida Holmes, both of Austin, TX and Charolette McGee, Tyler, TX; 3 brothers, Robert Holmes, Johnny Holmes and James Holmes; 4 sisters, Letha Mobley, Zepherline Mitchem, Sarah Lockhart, and Rosie Beasley; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019