A memorial service for William Allen Drew, Sr. "Billy", 81, of Winona, Texas, is planned for Tuesday, November 5 at 3:00, at First Assembly of God, 5309 Rhones Quarter Rd., Tyler Tx. The Rev. Randall McDonald will be officiating. The visitation will start at 2:00 with the service following.



Mr. Drew made his final journey to his heavenly mansion on October 31, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas.



Billy was born to Idus W. Drew and Roma Chadwick Drew on January 30, 1938 in Whitehouse, Texas. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Bobbie Raley, Jimmy Boy Drew, Martha Howell, Ronnie Drew, and Gerald Drew. He is survived by one brother, Richard Drew of Flint, Tx.



Billy graduated from Winona High School in 1956, and joined the U. S. Navy, serving from 1956 to 1960. He married Patricia Gail Wintters on August 10, 1961. They celebrated 58 years together. Billy retired from the United States Post Office in Tyler after 33 years. He is survived by his 5 children, Neil Drew and wife Adeana, Kelli



Jones and husband Tony, Jolisa Hart, Debra Powell and husband Jack, William Allen Drew, Jr. and wife Gina.



Billy is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kadie Renah Powell, and 2 great grandchildren, Jonah Hart and J. C. Rae Hipp. He was "Papa" to his 11 grandchildren and 16 great grand children.



If desired, memorials maybe made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas.



You will be missed by everyone who had the honor to call you, Billy, Daddy, or Papa.

