A graveside service for Dr. Wiley Roosth of Tyler will be held on Monday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Ahavath Achim Cemetery, 3051 West Erwin St., Tyler 75702 with Rabbi Lerner officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Dr. Roosth passed away Saturday, Feb. 23 at home. He was born August 9, 1922 in Tyler to Sam and Celia Roosth of blessed memory.



Dr. Roosth was a member of Ahavath Achim Synagogue. He graduated from University of Texas and University of Texas Medical School Galveston. He was a physician in the Army Medical Corp and served in Japan. He practiced Family Medicine in Tyler for 69 years.



Dr. Roosth was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Celia; brothers, Benjamin, Harold, Isadore, Solomon, Hyman and Jake Roosth. He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Mayerson Roosth; children, Ann Roosth Melamed, her husband Richard Melamed, Stuart Roosth and his wife Andrea Roosth, and Dr. Joseph Roosth; grandchildren, Elizabeth Melamed Rubinsky and husband Scott Rubinsky, Tanya Melamed Robinson and husband Logan Robinson, Tina Melamed, Dr. Sophia Roosth and wife Dr. Alma Steingart, and Mira Roosth; great-grandchildren, Tyler Jared Rubinsky, Emma Caroline Rubinsky, and Lev Steingart.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 3501 S. Donnybrook Tyler, TX 75701, The Tyler Day Nursery, 2901 W. Gentry Parkway Tyler, TX 75702 or The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701.



