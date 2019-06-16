Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert Lee Gentry. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Winona , TX View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Winona , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbert was born December 28, 1939 in Tyler, Texas. He passed into his Heavenly home on May 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. and Laler Mae Gentry, brothers Riley and Charles Gentry, sisters Dorothy Blaylock, Mildred Bass, Jenelle Hood and Sarah Booth.



He is survived by the love of his life, Marilyn, sister Katherine Branscum, children Bubba and Penny Norman, Leland and Kimberly Norman, Dian and Terry Gorman, Melissa and Michael Jones, Lynn and George Cahill, nine special grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by a host of friends at many retirement and nursing homes where he entertained.



Wilbert dedicated his life to music and played the organ at Starrville Methodist Church where he was a member.



Celebration of his life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Winona, TX on June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with his friend, Pastor Marvin Harman, officiating. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. Private burial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Starrville Methodist Church or Hospice of East Texas. Starrville Methodist Church, 17339 FM 16, Winona, TX 75792. Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701

Wilbert was born December 28, 1939 in Tyler, Texas. He passed into his Heavenly home on May 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. and Laler Mae Gentry, brothers Riley and Charles Gentry, sisters Dorothy Blaylock, Mildred Bass, Jenelle Hood and Sarah Booth.He is survived by the love of his life, Marilyn, sister Katherine Branscum, children Bubba and Penny Norman, Leland and Kimberly Norman, Dian and Terry Gorman, Melissa and Michael Jones, Lynn and George Cahill, nine special grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by a host of friends at many retirement and nursing homes where he entertained.Wilbert dedicated his life to music and played the organ at Starrville Methodist Church where he was a member.Celebration of his life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Winona, TX on June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with his friend, Pastor Marvin Harman, officiating. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. Private burial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Starrville Methodist Church or Hospice of East Texas. Starrville Methodist Church, 17339 FM 16, Winona, TX 75792. Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close