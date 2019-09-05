Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Williams. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Tyler - Wesley Williams was born April 12, 1957 in Dallas, TX and passed from this life into Heaven on September 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill Williams and Dorothy Wright. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kourtni and husband Eric of Whitehouse, Kandi and husband Peter of Chapel Hill and son Chase and fiancée Amina of Dallas. He was Pop to his five grandkids- Harper, Noah, Emilia, Hannah and Hattie (and baby Luka in November), the handsome brother to his baby sis Deanna and husband Casey of Troup and to his ugly brother Gary and wife Glenda of Houston and Unc Funk to Megan, CJ, Ashley and Kelsey.

He loved his family, basketball, Lake Pointe and Green Acres Baptist Church, volunteering with and mentoring kids, Stanley's BBQ, live music and the Texas Longhorns…but most importantly he loved Jesus. Exodus 14:14

Friends and family are invited to attend Wes' celebration of life service which will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Sunday, September 8th at 3:00 pm. Tyler - Wesley Williams was born April 12, 1957 in Dallas, TX and passed from this life into Heaven on September 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill Williams and Dorothy Wright. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kourtni and husband Eric of Whitehouse, Kandi and husband Peter of Chapel Hill and son Chase and fiancée Amina of Dallas. He was Pop to his five grandkids- Harper, Noah, Emilia, Hannah and Hattie (and baby Luka in November), the handsome brother to his baby sis Deanna and husband Casey of Troup and to his ugly brother Gary and wife Glenda of Houston and Unc Funk to Megan, CJ, Ashley and Kelsey.He loved his family, basketball, Lake Pointe and Green Acres Baptist Church, volunteering with and mentoring kids, Stanley's BBQ, live music and the Texas Longhorns…but most importantly he loved Jesus. Exodus 14:14Friends and family are invited to attend Wes' celebration of life service which will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Sunday, September 8th at 3:00 pm. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close