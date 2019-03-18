Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Godsey. View Sign

Coming to the end of his journey on earth, Mr. Wesley "Lee" Godsey has returned to his heavenly home.



The longtime Chandler resident led a long life with many accomplishments. He proudly served our country as a naval Boatswain mate C2 during WWII and was among the first returning veterans to enroll in the newly founded LeTournea Technical Institute. Mr. Godsey went on to build an impressive career, continuing civilian service, at the Red River Depot and White Sands N.M. In 1959, he became the first local hire for the soon to be built Kelley Springfield tire plant. "Lee" was present for the First tire to roll off the production line April 22, 1962. He continued to serve Kelly Tire for 50 years, including organizing and developing what is now known as Kelley Federal Credit Union. Mr. Godsey was community oriented, contributing to numerous charitable causes, and volunteering at Mother Francis Hospital, and East Texas Crisis center. As a 32nd degree Mason, and Shriner, actively participating in their fundraising efforts.



Education was very important to Him. He acquired numerous degrees, and certificates, and shared his knowledge, and instruction with the TJC continuing education program. Lee was a talented musician, learning to play the mandolin at age 3. His family played at socials, and barn dances. He played with several bands and was frequently seen sitting in at jam sessions, however, his real musical passion was for Hymns. A devoted Christian, Mr. Godsey sang in the choir at every church he attended, even serving as choir director for Bailes Baptist Church in Tyler TX during the 50's and 60's. Mr. Godsey was a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Chandler. Mr. Godsey is preceded in death by his parents, Wister and Ethel Dooley Godsey of Double Springs AL, 4 sisters, Rachel, Ellie, Billie, and Bernadine, and one Brother Buddy, and one granddaughter Allison. He is survived by Two daughters, Melodee, and Karen, Their mother Nancy, and four grandchildren, Luke, Justin, Jordan, and Brady,



great granddaughter Harley and several much beloved step grandchildren. Mr. Godsey's services will be held at Tyler Memorial. On Wednesday, March 20 Visitation 1pm, chapel service 2pm, followed by Military graveside service.



