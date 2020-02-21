Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Wendell Robbins, age 72 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale with Bro. Ryan Surratt officiating. Interment will follow at Damascus Cemetery in Lindale. Wendell passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Lindale. He was born September 10, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland and was raised by his adopted parents, the late Wilburn Dow and Tabitha Lucille (Jones) Robbins. Wendell was a member of the Damascus Baptist Church in Lindale and served his country in the United States Army during both Vietnam and the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and all things outdoors. Wendell worked for Smith County, the City of Tyler, United Rentals, and was a driver for DRL Labs in Tyler. He is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Alan Robbins. Wendell is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rita Robbins of Lindale; daughter, Wendy Smith and husband, Jeff of Kilgore; son, Michael Robbins of Lindale; grandchildren, Matthew and Jarred Robbins of Quitman, Brittany Robbins of Forney, and Robyn Smith of Kilgore. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael and Jarred Robbins, David Boaz, Stan Szafran, Chad Dorner, and Jeff Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Matthew Robbins. Family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service Saturday. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Damascus Baptist Church Building Fund.



