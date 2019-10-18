Graveside services for Wendell O. Ward, 87, of Tyler, will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Mr. Ward was born January 14, 1932, in Troup, TX, to the late James Ward and Faye Hill Ward. He passed away on October 14, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. He was a retired truck driver for ABF Freight Systems and a veteran of the US Airforce. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and worked for the Tyler Police Department in 1950 - 1960, for which he was most proud.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Arthur Ward.
Survivors include his children, Paul Ward and wife Lyn of Lindale; and Paula Marie Ward of Tyler.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, October 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2019