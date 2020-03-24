Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date. Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral service Funeral Service will be limited to the immediate family only Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Wendall Denman, age 83 of Tyler, Texas passed away on March 17, 2020. Visitation will be at 5:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be limited to the immediate family only on Friday, March 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date. Dr. Denman was born on September 19, 1936 in Baytown, Texas to Winbourne and Lillian Denman. He loved being a Boy Scout and achieved the highest honor as Eagle Scout. After high school, he also attended Lee Junior College. He went to the



Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law: Dane and Jenny (Toledo) Denman. Daughter and son-in- law: Danica (Denman) and Eddie Acosta. Son: Drew Denman. Grandchildren: Xavier Acosta, Alexandria Acosta, Blaze Acosta, Skye Acosta. His Beloved of 25 years, Linda Carpenter. Extended family: Yvonne Garrett. Keith Carpenter and his daughters, Morgan and Grace. Kyle and Shanda Carpenter and their daughters, Karlie and Kenlie. Fred and Mellany Gibbon and their daughter Katelyn Ortiz.



