Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553

Weldon "Joe" Daniel was born August 21, 1925 in Winnsboro, Texas and passed away October 19, 2019 in Austin, Texas.



Joe lived a full life beginning in Winnsboro, Texas with his mother, father and siblings.



At a young age he enlisted to join the navy as a First Class Seaman. He was quickly deported overseas to fight in World War II. Several years after his service, he moved to Dallas, Texas. While in Dallas, he started a business in the gasoline transport trucking industry. He met and married his wife, Sylvia Daniel, and they moved to Tyler, Texas. In Tyler, Joe started a propane gas business, East Texas Gas Company. He successfully ran his business for over 20 years. In 2006, he moved to Austin, Texas to be near family. His last residence was Querencia at Barton Creek in Austin, where he was dearly loved and cared for. Joe was a hard worker throughout his life and always exemplified kindness and generosity to others. Joe is survived by his wife, Sylvia Daniel, children; Tim Daniel, Darci Jackson, Debbie Ackman, and son-in-law, Casey Ackman, along with his 5 grandchildren who loved and called him, "Poppy." (Colton Jackson, Bladen Jackson, Mallorie-Brooke Jackson, Walker Ackman and Brynley Ackman). Services for Weldon "Joe" Daniel will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30am at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Pastor Ron Wells officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler. To view online, please go to



"I am not alone, for my father is with me." John 16:32



