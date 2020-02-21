Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Weldon Ernest Viertel was born December 4, 1930 in Stamford, TX to the late Max E. Viertel and Alice Byrd Viertel. He passed away on February 18, 2020 at the age of 89.



Weldon was the husband of Jo Barnett Viertel for six years following a 58-year marriage to the late Joyce Garrett Viertel. Survivors include his wife, Jo; children Connie Lynn Williams of North Richland Hills, Timothy Weldon Viertel and wife, Jan of Madison, MS and Lisa Lanell Bernard and husband, Eli of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Other survivors include children of Jo Viertel; John and Sandy Barnett of Tyler, TX, Tina Barnett and fiance Craig Lew of Boise, ID, Jeff and Melinda Barnett of Red Rock, TX, and four grandchildren.



Weldon received his BA Degree from Texas Tech and Hardin Simmons Universities; his MDiv Degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; and his Ph.D from Baylor University. He along with the late Joyce Viertel were appointed by the Southern Baptist International Mission Board in 1959 and served as missionaries in the Bahamas, Philippines and Cyprus, with short periods in India, Barbados, New Orleans and El Paso. In addition to pastoring churches, Weldon was best known for the writing of numerous Seminary Extension training materials that are still being used in training seminary students around the world today.



Among the pallbearers with be his nephews Johnny Viertel, Kyle Viertel, Mark Viertel and John Ross Reames, along with grandson-in-law Nick Bradshaw and John Barnett, son of wife, Jo.



Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at The Woods Baptist Church in Tyler, TX followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Mason Cemetery in Arp, TX, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. To view online, please go to



