Funeral services for Weegi Golden are scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Tyler, Texas.



Weegi passed away after a lengthy illness, Tuesday Evening, September 24, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. At the age of 69.



She was born on November 23, 1949, in Beckville, Texas to Jasper and Winnie Patrick Dailey.



Weegi loved her family and she enjoyed spending time with them.



She owned Weegi Poodle Salon in Tyler, Texas. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Tyler. Weegi was a dedicated Christian, living her life by the example of Jesus Christ. She was a prayer warrior who loved God with her whole mind, body and spirit. She lived each day in ardent anticipation of finishing the race, having won the crown of life.



She is survived by her husband - Jimmy Golden of Tyler, TX. sons- John Wesley Golden and Billy Jack Golden of Tyler, TX. and two daughters- Dr. Honey Belle Golden, Temple, TX and Grace Danielle Golden of Tyler, TX and one lovely granddaughter Faith Rosalie Golden of Tyler, TX.



Weegi is also survived by a Brother, Sisters, numerous Nieces and Nephews.



Pallbearers: John Wesley Golden, Billy Jack Golden, Kirkland Corbett, Taylor Brizendine, Donny Golden, Wayne Golden, George Hill III, and Timothy Mullings



Honorary Pallbearers: Anthony Mullings, Stephen Mullings, Michael Hall, Christopher Hall



