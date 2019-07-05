Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Murray. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Wayne Murray, 76, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Rhoads officiating. A private burial will held at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Murray returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Tyler. He was born January 1, 1943 in Tyler to Billy Swain Murray and Anna Belle Story.



Wayne attended Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College, Texas Tech and Stephen F. Austin. He married Kathleen Carol Brady on August 20, 1965. During his career, he worked at Tyler Pipe for 14 years, after which he worked at Brady's Flower Shop until 2003. He enjoyed flowers and planting them in the yard and in containers on his patio. He also enjoyed the outdoors, sports, and hunting. Over the past two years, Wayne struggled with throat cancer.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Kathleen Murray. He is survived by his loving family including his son, Brady Murray and wife Sandy of Allen, TX; his daughter, Natalie Smith and husband Darin of Chandler; and his grandchildren, Cade and Connor Smith and Zach and Trevor Murray.



Honorary pallbearers will be Darin Smith, Mark Alfred, Cade Smith, Zach Murray, Connor Smith and Trevor Murray.



Visitation will follow the service Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



