Mr. Hedlund passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Tyler, Texas.



Wayne was born August 27, 1943 in Winner, South Dakota to Kenneth and Vivian Hedlund.



Mr. Hedlund served in the U.S. Navy for eight years and fought in the Vietnam War. He was employed with Exxon Mobile for twenty-six years, where he retired as a Sr. Operations Mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren as well as fishing and playing golf.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Hedlund.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of fifty-three years Mary Lee Hedlund; two daughters, Amy Higginbotham and husband Ronnie of Cedar Hill, Laurie Peters and his grandchildren, Colton and Cade Peters all of Slocum; two brothers, Dean Hedlund and wife Diane of Nebraska, Brad Hedlund and wife Tammy; three sisters, Rae Juel, Kay VanderWoude and husband Bob, and Vola Hedlund, all of South Dakota. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Mr. Hedlund's family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



1025 Se Loop 456

Jacksonville , TX 75766

