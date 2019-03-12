Wanda Neal Hazelwood, 94, of Tyler, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 3, 1924 in New Boston, to Ada and Charles Lawson. Before moving to Tyler Wanda married Frank L. Hazelwood, together raising seven children. Wanda and Frank remained in Tyler until his passing in the early 80's. She was a devoted mother, who brought her family up in Queen Street Baptist Church. Wanda enjoyed reading, fishing and being around her family. She was a member of Salvation Army Home League for many years. Wanda is preceded in passing by four of her children; Francine Willis, David Hazelwood, Frank (Bubba) Hazelwood Jr. and Donna Cope. She is survived by children; Diane Martin, Kathy Hazelwood and Debra Hazelwood and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, March 14 beginning at 2:00pm at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends the on Wednesday, March 13 from 6:00-8:00pm at Tyler Memorial.
Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum
12053 State Highway 64 West
Tyler, TX 75704
(903) 597-1396
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2019