Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler

Wanda Lee Stephenson, age 86, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Whitehouse, Texas. She was born to Dr. & Mrs. L.L. Davis of Tyler. She grew up on Davis Nursery Farm West of Tyler. Wanda is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill Stephenson; children, Matt & Lori Stephenson of Tomball, Texas, Chuck & Tammy Stephenson of Bullard, and daughter, Andi Clark of Whitehouse; five grandchildren, Michelle Dotson and Bryan Stephenson of Bullard, and Mitchell, Matti, and Cade Stephenson of Tomball; brother and sisters-in-law, Earl & Merry Jayne Davis, John & Linda Stephenson, Ken & Walliece Stephenson, and Shirlene Hanson; as well as a number of nieces and nephews and many friends.



Wanda was a charter member of The Woods Baptist Church after having taught Sunday School for 35 years at Temple Baptist, Tyler, First Baptist Church, Kerens, Texas and Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler.



She was employed for 18 years with A.E. Dennis Finance & Insurance Company, and spent 23 years as office manager for Bill in the petroleum laboratory business, from which she retired as owner of Howard Lab and Field Services, Inc.



The family requests memorials be made to the Green Acres Baptist Missions Fund 1607 Troup Hwy., Tyler, Texas 75701.



