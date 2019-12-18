Funeral services for Mrs. Wanda Faye Verner age 90 of Tyler, TX will be held at Holly Lake Church of Christ at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Interment will follow at Holly Tree Cemetery. Mrs. Verner passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in Tyler. No visitation is scheduled. Mrs. Verner was born August 24, 1929 in Thalia, Texas to the late E.W. and Iva Lee Martin Crisp. She was a devoted wife and mother, homemaker, church secretary and administrative assistant for EDS. Mrs. Verner's most recent church membership was with the Holly Lake Church of Christ and the Whitehouse Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, Roy Verner of Mineola; Sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Lou Verner of Tyler, Mike and Ann Verner of Grand Prairie, Kyle and Pam Verner of Panama City, FL.; brothers, Wayne and Travis Crisp; sister, Naomi Thornton; grandchildren and spouses, Chris and Jala Verner, Lindy and Will Wilhite, Chelsea and Mark Jacobs, Cortni and Adam Henke, Cassie and Austin Henley, Cailee and Sam Ellis, Terry and Kinsey Verner, Cary and Kinsey Verner, and Jennifer and Jacob Wright; 27 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Verner was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019