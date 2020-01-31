Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Wanda Ethridge, 92, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brent Williams officiating.



Mrs. Ethridge passed away January 27, 2020 at Meadow Lake Health Center. She was born November 22, 1927 in Springfield, Illinois to Chester Earl Hahn and Edna Wheeler Hahn.



She graduated from University of Illinois with a degree in commercial design. She worked in Chicago as a typist for the Spanish edition of Popular Mechanics, in Dallas as a commercial artist and a substitute teacher, and as a third-grade teacher in Houston. She also founded Elder Power, a home health service for frail seniors in east Dallas, which she directed for 14 years. She also played a vital support role in helping several Vietnamese refugee families become acclimated to their new life in the United States.



In 1998, Wanda and J.W. moved from Dallas to a small farm in Mabank where she was the mother of goats, bees, donkeys, cows, chickens, cats and dogs. They were faithful members of Elm Grove Church. Wanda will be most fondly remembered as a lover of fairy tales, teller of rhymes & riddles, crafter of many googly-eyed rock creatures and hand-painted gourds, baker of oatmeal cookies, rice krispy treats and the best pumpkin pies imaginable, and a dedicated Democrat in a red state.



Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, J.W. Ethridge, and brother, Wendell Hahn. She is survived by her loving family including sister and brother-in-law, Wilma & Joel McNulty; sons, Gary and Gregory Ethridge, daughters-in-law, Janine and Shannon; and grandchildren, Erin, Matthew, Milo & Spencer.



If desired, memorials may be made to Mabank Area Good Samaritans, Inc., 405 W. Walnut St., Mabank, TX 75147.



