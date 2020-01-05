Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Wanda Martin Clanahan, 81, of Tyler is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Ron Wells officiating. Burial will be at Tyler Memorial Park.



Wanda passed away on December 28, 2019 in Whitehouse after her battle with cancer.



She was born on May 26, 1938 in Franklin, LA to the late AJ Martin and Dorothy Cupit.



She is survived by her son Dwayne Clanahan of Gladewater; daughters Ericki Clanahan Pearce of Grand Saline and Dinah Billings of Cameron LA; 5 granddaughters and 10 great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Clanahan and son Alden Clanahan.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Wanda's honor to Harbor Hospice Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701 or the .



