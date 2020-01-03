Walter (Germ) Don Whitesides, 77 of Whitehouse, TX passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Whitehouse.
Graveside services for Mr. Whitesides will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3:30 pm at the Whitehouse Cemetery in Whitehouse, TX with the Rev. Ronald Kafka officiating, visitation will be Friday, January 3 at Cottle Funeral Home in Troup from 6 to 8 pm.
Mr. Whitesides was born September 13, 1942, in Troup to the late Walter Aaron and Ruby Kersh Whitesides and had lived in the area his entire life. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed the Concord Coffee Group very much.
Mr. Whitesides is survived by his wife, Diane Griffin Whitesides of Whitehouse: son, Dustan Whitesides of Whitehouse and grandson, Blake Whitesides of Troup and one sister, Shirllyn Chappell of Tyler and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020