Walter Harper went Home January 5, 2020.
Born in Beaumont to Will T. and Olga Harper, Walt was preceded in death by his parents, brother Buddy and granddaughter Jessica.
He is survived by wife Louise, son Michael (Melissa), daughters Dana and Wendy, grandchildren Jake (Heather), Kayleigh, Samantha (Joe), Cody and Miranda; eleven great grandchildren, brothers Lynard (Claudia) and Patrick (Sandra); many neices, nephews and friends.
Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Service at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 12, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Whitehouse with Bro. Bennie Portwood officiating. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
