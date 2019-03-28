Walter Hill, Jr was born on November 10, 1933 to Walter Hill, Sr and wife Elizabeth Marshal in Frankston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jerry Joyce "Tooter" Hill, his parents and a brother-in-law, Tommy Pryor. He is survived by his loving sister, Mary Pryor; his sons, Stuart Hill (Karen), Steve Hill (Camara); granddaughter, Monica Hill; many nieces, nephews, and great friends.
Walter passed away on March 25, 2019 at Hopsice of East Texas. He has gone on to be with Jesus and all his loved ones who have gone before him.
The Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am this Friday, March 29, 2019 at Gateway Baptist Church, 101 Leisure Lane, Whitehouse, Texas 75791. The ladies at Gateway Baptist Church will be preparing food and if you have a donation you may drop that off by 10:30 am at the Family Life Center. Friends and family are welcome into the Family Life Center at 12:00 pm for lunch and visitation.
Flowers may be delivered to the church by 10:30 am or In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Hospice of East Texas, Gateway Baptist Church or the Smith County SPCA of East Texas Adoption Center.
Gateway Baptist Church
101 Leisure Ln
Whitehouse, TX 75791
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019