Wallace Ray Shuttlesworth was born September 25, 1932 in Troup, Smith County, Texas, the third child of Alton and Jessie Lee Shuttlesworth. He entered his heavenly home on July 28, 2019 at his home of many years in Houston, Texas.
"Wally" was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by Brothers, Martel Shuttlesworth of Troup, Texas, Donnie Shuttlesworth of Frankston, Texas; Sisters, Nell Dean of Tomball, Texas, Martha McDade of Carmichael, California, Wanda Knowles of Santee, California, and Nelda Taylor of Perris, California. He is also survived by his closest friends of many years, Yves and Nora Mellet of Houston, Tx and his godchild Elliane Mellet of Long Island, New York as well as nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
"Wally" graduated from East Texas State University, Commerce, Texas and worked 43 years for the Cotton Belt and Southern Pacific Railroads in Tyler and Houston, Texas. He was also a valued employee of Service Corporation International at Forest Park Lawndale and Memorial Oaks Funeral Homes in Houston, Texas for 18 years, and 3 years for the Greater Houston United Way following his retirement from the Southern Pacific Railroad. He is a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1953 to 1955, and during his lifetime traveled to Europe, Mexico, Central and South America, as well as Egypt and Israel. He loved singing in several church choirs, Southern Gospel Quartets including The Commanders and most recently 14 years as the baritone Vocalist for Dignity Gospel Quartet, and The Houston Symphony Chorus.
Visitation for "Wally" will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Houston, followed by visitation in Tyler, Texas, Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Committal Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Pinecrest Cemetery in Troup, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire are invited to make contributions to the .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019